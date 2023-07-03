Pope Francis: Permitting burning of the Quran is rejected & condemned

SHAFAQNA- Permitting the burning of the Quran is rejected and condemned, Pope Francis told UAE’s newspaper Al-Ittihad on Monday (03 July 2023).

“Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it,” the pope said. “I feel angry and disgusted at these actions”

The remarks are considered the first statement by Head of the Catholic Church about incidents of burning copies of the Quran in Sweden.

“Allowing this is unacceptable and condemned,” he said, stressing that freedom of expression should not be used as an excuse to offend others. “Our mission is to transform the religious sense into cooperation, fraternity, and tangible acts of goodness.”

A man tore up and burned a Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm last week, resulting in strong condemnation from several countries.

While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Quran demonstrations, courts have over-ruled those decisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech.

Source: arabnews

