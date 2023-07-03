English
Israeli Deadly Raid on Jenin Camp [Videos & Photos]

deadly raid on Jenin camp

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces attacked Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank in missile strikes, also injuring dozens and escalating tensions.

Residents said Israel launched at least 10 air attacks in Jenin overnight on Monday (03 July 2023), sending smoke billowing from the wreckage of buildings. A convoy of dozens of Israeli armoured vehicles also surrounded the refugee camp from all sides and launched a ground military operation, causing heavy damage to homes and roads.

Israeli army assault on Jenin is another war crime

The Palestinian Presidency said today that the Israeli army assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin is another war crime and that it will not bring security and stability to the region.

The official Spokesman for the Presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement that “what the Israeli occupation government is doing in the city of Jenin and its camp is a new war crime against our defenseless people.”

He stressed that the Palestinian people will not surrender or raise the white flag, but “will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression until the occupation is defeated and freedom is achieved.”

Palestine’s Foreign Ministry calls for urgent international intervention to stop Israel’s aggression against Jenin

Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned today what it described as “the barbaric aggression” of the Israeli occupation army against the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp that so far left five Palestinians dead and more than 30 injured, many of them critically, calling for an urgent international intervention to stop the Israeli aggression.

 

Source: aljazeera,wafa

