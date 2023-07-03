Indonesia: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Papua province

SHAFAQNA- An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Indonesia’s Papua province on Monday (3 July), the national geophysics agency said.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km (20.51 miles) on land. The quake was strongly felt in Jayapura, the capital of Papua, the local Police Spokesperson Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said, adding there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier on Friday, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Java, injuring at least 10 people, while one person died of suspected heart attack during the quake, the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said. The tremor caused minor damage to hundreds of houses, some offices, health and education facilities scattered in the region of Yogyakarta and Central Java province, the agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari told Reuters Saturday.

Source: thejakartapost

