English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish Ambassador over the Quran burning

0
Saudi Arabia summons Swedish ambassador

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has summoned Sweden’s ambassador to denounce a Quran burning outside a Stockholm Mosque that sparked a backlash across the Muslim world. Saudis had already condemned Wednesday’s (28 June 2023) incident in which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Muslim holy book and set several pages alight.

The foreign ministry summoned the ambassador on Sunday to urge Sweden “to stop all actions that directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states”, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Source: barrons

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Francis: Permitting burning of the Quran is rejected & condemned

asadian

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in GS Index for AI according to Tortoise Intelligence

asadian

Iraq: National Security Adviser & UN’s Representative discuss repercussions of the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Iran halts sending ambassador to Sweden over Insult to the Quran

asadian

OIC to hold emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Palestinian Christian Leader: Religious symbols are sacred and insulting religions cannot be considered freedom of expression

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.