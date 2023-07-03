Saudi Arabia summons Swedish Ambassador over the Quran burning

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has summoned Sweden’s ambassador to denounce a Quran burning outside a Stockholm Mosque that sparked a backlash across the Muslim world. Saudis had already condemned Wednesday’s (28 June 2023) incident in which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Muslim holy book and set several pages alight.

The foreign ministry summoned the ambassador on Sunday to urge Sweden “to stop all actions that directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states”, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Source: barrons

www.shafaqna.com