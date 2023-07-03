UN launches new strategic framework for supporting Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations in Afghanistan issued today its Strategic Framework for Afghanistan for the period 2023-2025.

The UN Strategic Framework articulates the UN’s approach to addressing basic human needs in Afghanistan, prioritizing the needs and rights of those most vulnerable, including women and girls, children and youth, internally displaced persons, returnees, refugees, ethnic and religious minorities.

“Our Strategic Framework is a robust offer of assistance to the people of Afghanistan to address their basic human needs and complement the ongoing delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva.

