Quran graph: “Our Lord! Accept it from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing”

SHAFAQNA- “As Abraham raised the foundation of the House with Ishmael, [they prayed]: “Our Lord! Accept it from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing.”

The Holy Quran (2:127)



﴾ وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَاهِيمُ الْقَوَاعِدَ مِنَ الْبَيْتِ وَإِسْمَاعِيلُ رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّا إِنَّكَ أَنْتَ السَّمِيعُ الْعَلِيمُ ﴿

القرآن الکریم، السورة البقرة،الآیه ۱۲۷

French:

Et quand Abraham et Ismaël élevaient les assises de la Maison : “O notre Seigneur! Accepte ceci de notre part! Car c’est Toi, l’Audient, l’Omniscient.

Le Saint Coran (2:127)

Spanish:

Y [recuerden] cuando Abrahim e Ismael levantaron los cimientos dijeron: ” Oh, Señor! Acéptanuestra obra. Tu eres el que todo lo oye, todo lo sabe”.

Sagrado Corán (2:127)

Quran verses Graph

Shia Graph

www.shafaqna.com