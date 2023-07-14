Quran graph: “Our Lord! Accept it from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing”

SHAFAQNA- “As Abraham raised the foundation of the House with Ishmael, [they prayed]: “Our Lord! Accept it from us. You are indeed the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing.”
The Holy Quran (2:127)
﴾ وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَاهِيمُ الْقَوَاعِدَ مِنَ الْبَيْتِ وَإِسْمَاعِيلُ رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّا إِنَّكَ أَنْتَ السَّمِيعُ الْعَلِيمُ ﴿
القرآن الکریم، السورة البقرة،الآیه ۱۲۷
French:
Et quand Abraham et Ismaël élevaient les assises de la Maison : “O notre Seigneur! Accepte ceci de notre part! Car c’est Toi, l’Audient, l’Omniscient.
Le Saint Coran (2:127)
Spanish:
Y [recuerden] cuando Abrahim e Ismael levantaron los cimientos dijeron: ” Oh, Señor! Acéptanuestra obra. Tu eres el que todo lo oye, todo lo sabe”.
Sagrado Corán (2:127)
