Quran graph: “Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good advice…”

SHAFAQNA- Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good advice and dispute with them in a manner that is best. Indeed, your Lord  knows best those who stray from His way, and He  knows best those who are guided.

The Holy Quran,  Surah An-Nahl (16:125)

ادْعُ إِلَى سَبِيلِ رَبِّكَ بِالْحِكْمَةِ وَالْمَوْعِظَةِ الْحَسَنَةِ وَجَادِلْهُمْ بِالَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ إِنَّ رَبَّكَ هُوَ أَعْلَمُ بِمَنْ ضَلَّ عَنْ سَبِيلِهِ وَهُوَ أَعْلَمُ بِالْمُهْتَدِينَ ﴿

القرآن الکریم، السورة النحل،الآیه ۱۲۵

French:

Par la sagesse et la bonne exhortation appelle (les gens) au sentier de ton Seigneur. Et discute avec eux de la meilleure façon. Cartes, ton Seigneur connaît le mieux celui qui s’égare de Son sentier et c’est Lui qui connaît le mieux ceux qui sont bien guidés.

Le Saint Coran (16:125)

Spanish:

Convoca al sendero de tu Señor con sabiduría y bellas palabras. Argumenta de la mejor manera. Tu Señor sabe bien quién se extravía de Su camino y quién sigue la guía.

Sagrado Corán (16:125)

