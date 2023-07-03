English
UK special forces chiefs destroyed evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Special forces commanders in the UK allegedly destroyed computer data to hide potential evidence of the killing of unarmed Afghan civilians.

It is alleged that ahead of a visit by the Royal Military Police to special forces headquarters in London as part of a war crimes investigation, authorities deleted the files, despite being ordered to preserve information.

The investigation was launched after probes by The Sunday Times and BBC suggested that Special Air Service units executed unarmed civilians in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

New evidence has led to claims that rogue units carried out up to 80 unlawful killings across separate six-month tours of the country.

Source : arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

