Two young Afghans win Diana Award 2023

SHAFAQNA-Two young Afghans – a male and a female – have been honored with the prestigious Diana Award in the United Kingdom.

The Diana Award honours those aged between nine to 25 working for the betterment of the community in any way.

The award was established in 1999 after the name of the late Princess of Wales, Diana. It is one of the most prestigious awards a youngster can receive for their humanitarian work.

The two awardees from Afghanistan are Mohammad Jawid Amani and Sabera Saeed.

“Jawid has dedicated his efforts to address social and human rights issues in Afghanistan. He established the ‘Change Makers of the World’ volunteer community to create positive change in the society. He has provided education and supplies to dozens of war-affected students and has led educational and cultural programmes to improve people’s lives. In 2021, he worked for youth-engagement in the Intra-Afghan Peace Process through the NYCP initiative,” Diana Award website said.

Source: ariananews

