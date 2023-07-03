English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq to host emergency meeting of OIC in Baghdad

0
Iraq to host emergency meeting of OIC

SHAFAQNA- Iraq sent an official memorandum to the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, confirming the Iraqi government’s desire to host a high-level emergency meeting in Baghdad to discuss the issue of desecration and burning of the Quran in Sweden.

Iraq had sent an official note to the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, announced on Monday (03 July 2023).

Al-Sahhaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “Iraq sent an official memorandum to the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, confirming the Iraqi government’s desire to host a high-level emergency meeting in Baghdad to discuss the issue of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

UN’s Chief confirms receiving the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s letter regarding burning of the Holy Quran

asadian

Al-Sahhaf: Iraq renews position on importance of Syria’s return to Arab League

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.