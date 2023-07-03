Iraq to host emergency meeting of OIC in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Iraq sent an official memorandum to the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, confirming the Iraqi government’s desire to host a high-level emergency meeting in Baghdad to discuss the issue of desecration and burning of the Quran in Sweden.

Al-Sahhaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “Iraq sent an official memorandum to the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, confirming the Iraqi government’s desire to host a high-level emergency meeting in Baghdad to discuss the issue of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden.”

