Occupied West Bank: Israel’s Jenin attack sparks condemnation

SHAFAQNA- A number of nations, as well as the Arab League, have strongly criticised Israel’s attacks on Jenin.

Israel’s air raids and ground attacks on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday drew condemnation from Iran, Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League and concern from the United Nations, as the death toll from the large-scale military operation continued to mount.

Here are some of the international reactions:

Iran: ‘State terrorism’

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the attack on Jenin, describing it as a “reckless crime and a prominent measure of state terrorism”, stressing that “the Zionist entity will be defeated this time as well”.

Qatar: ‘A new episode of horrific crimes against the defenceless Palestinians’

The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the repetition of the Israeli occupation’s aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp, resulting in several deaths and injuries,” a foreign ministry statement read on Monday.

“It also considers this aggression a new episode in the ongoing series of attacks and horrific crimes against the defenceless Palestinian people,” it added.

Egypt: ‘A flagrant violation of the provisions of international law’

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, calling for the intervention of international bodies to put an end to such violations.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed Egypt’s “complete rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinian cities, resulting in innocent civilian casualties due to the use of excessive and indiscriminate force, and a flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and international legitimacy, especially the International humanitarian law that imposes clear and concise commitments.”

Jordan: ‘Violation of international humanitarian law’

In a statement, Jordanian foreign ministry spokesperson Sinan Al-Majali strongly condemned the Israeli offensive, saying the escalation “constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and obligations of the [Israeli] occupation”.

Arab League: ‘stop the criminal operation’

The Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the “brutal military operation” in occupied Jenin in a tweet. He wrote: “The bombing of cities and camps by planes and the bulldozing of houses and roads is a collective punishment and revenge” that will lead to further escalations.

He also appealed to “advocates of peace” around the world to intervene and stop the “criminal operation”.

UN: ‘Ensure access to injured’

The United Nations resident humanitarian coordinator in Palestine, Lynn Hastings, expressed alarm in a tweet as she called for access to the injured.

Source: Aljazeera, dohanews

www.shafaqna.com