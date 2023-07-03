Sweden steps up border controls due to the Quran burning incident

SHAFAQNA- The Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday (02 July 2023) that the government had decided to strengthen security and border control in the country after the recent Quran-burning.

“In May this year, the Government decided to reintroduce border controls. We were clear about the reasons for this: it was primarily due to the elevated threat to Sweden, linked to events such as previous demonstrations at which Qurans were burned.

The Swedish Police Authority has confirmed that it is now making necessary adjustments to the controls, and increasing its interactions with other relevant authorities to address the threat,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Swedish Security Service has also taken measures to ensure the country’s security. The statement added that freedom of speech in Sweden is protected by law, but the country’s government does not support “every opinion.”

Source: sputnikglobe

