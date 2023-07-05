Al-Azhar information about Cave of Thawr in Mecca

SHAFAQNA- The Global Center for Electronic Fatwa of Al-Azhar released information about the Cave of Thawr in the holy city of Mecca.

According to Shafaqna, based on the Qadiya Ray al-‘Am website, this cave is visited by pilgrims due to its significance in the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The most important information provided by Al-Azhar about this cave is as follows:

Thawr is a mountain located in the south of Mecca. It can be seen from Muzdalifah and Mina. It is near Mecca (meaning it is a large mountain between Mecca and Arafat). In the Cave of Thawr, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and Abu Bakr sought refuge at the beginning of their migration (Hijrah). This cave is a hollow rock. The height of this rock is 1.25 meters. It has two openings: one on the western side, through which the Prophet (peace be upon him) entered, and another opening on the eastern side.

This cave holds great importance in Islamic history and narrates the story of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and Abu Bakr seeking refuge in it for three days to escape from the polytheists. After leaving the cave, they proceeded towards Medina.

