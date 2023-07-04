Yemen: Protesters condemn desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

SHAFAQNA – The people of Yemen in the Hajjah Governorate condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden through organizing protests.

According to Shafaqna quoting IRNA, the participants in the protests demanded punishment for the perpetrators of this crime and the assurance that the sacred Islamic values, including the Holy Quran, would not be violated again.

As reported by Al-Masirah, the protesters stated in a released statement that the nations of the Islamic Ummah should take to the streets and hold demonstrations to defend Islam and its sanctities.

The statement also emphasized the importance of launching a campaign to boycott Swedish goods and products due to the authorization of the Quran burning.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com