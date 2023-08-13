Kabul: Story of Burned Bridge

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Burned Bridge is the name of a bridge over the dry riverbed in the western region of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Last year, it was renamed as the “Bridge of Good Fortune,” but it is still commonly known as the Burned Bridge, and the Good Fortune has not arrived yet.

Burned Generation

The reason why it was called the “Burned Bridge” and why it is still referred to as such may not be clear to many residents of Kabul, and they may not know anything about the philosophy behind this naming. However, beneath this bridge was a gathering place for drug addicts who were referred to as the “Burned Generation.”

The presence of addicts under the Burned Bridge had turned the place into a filthy and horrifying location. It was so horrifying that we saw young people trapped in painful destinies. The presence of addicts under this bridge, alongside the environmental pollution, also had negative psychological effects.

The previous Afghan government made multiple attempts to gather the addicts from the area under the Burned Bridge, but they were unsuccessful. On the contrary, the addict population continued to increase.

Bridge of Good Fortune

However, the Taliban government took decisive action in collecting the addicts and successfully removed them from the area under the Burned Bridge. According to Taliban officials, the addicts have been transferred to drug rehabilitation camps and are being kept there. It is unclear whether the Taliban can save the collective lives of the Burned Generation and what their future will be like, but at least they have not been unkind by removing these individuals from under the bridge.

Last winter, with the collection of addicts from the Burned Bridge, the Kabul Municipality also took action and renamed it as the “Bridge of Good Fortune.” At that time, a street book exhibition was also held on the Bridge of Good Fortune. Girls were also present at this exhibition, which gave a promotional aspect to the Taliban’s actions, showing that this group is fond of books and education and is not anti-women. But what is the condition of the Bridge of Good Fortune now?

The Burned Bridge has been embellished with flowers and flowerpots. Unlike the past when pedestrians were wary of addicts, now they take souvenir photos next to the flowers. A young photographer with a professional camera is also present at the location, taking pictures of passersby. This is the difference between the Burned Bridge and the Bridge of Good Fortune.

Countless burned bridges throughout the country

However, the problem of drugs and addiction in Afghanistan is not limited to the Burned Bridge alone. The Taliban government states that five million people in Afghanistan are addicted to drugs. Nevertheless, there are countless burned bridges throughout the country.

Although the Taliban leader has banned opium cultivation, trade, and drug trafficking, and there are reports that opium cultivation has significantly decreased in Afghanistan after this order, the challenge here is working in a situation where poverty and unemployment are widespread. The livelihood of some farmers, especially in the southern provinces, has become dependent on opium cultivation and harvesting. The Taliban has sought help from foreign countries in this regard.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com