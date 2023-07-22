Study explains “Sermons of Hazrat Zainab (AS) in Karbala and their effects”

SHAFAQNA MUHARRAM- A study by Athar Ali [1], Roshan Ali [2] and Sayed Munawar Ali Shah [3], published in “The Islamic Culture” bi-annual research & refereed journal explains “The Sermons of Hazrat Zainab Kubra Bint e Ali (a.s) in Karbala and their effects“.

Hazrat Zainab Kubra Bint e Ali was born in Medina in 5 AH. Her father is Amir ul-Mu’minin Ali Ibn e Abi Talib (AS) and her mother is Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and her grandfather is our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). She is the sister of Hasnain e Kareemain. The movement, started by Imam Hussain (as) from Madinah, completed the first stage in Karbala and entered the second stage, guided by Hazrat Zainab Kubra (SA). She expressed the aims of this movement through his prayers, sermons and other speeches in which the family of the Prophet, specifically Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala and the captives were introduced.

At each step in the history of Karbala, there is a perfect character of Hazrat Zainab (SA)

At each step in the history of Karbala, there is a perfect character of Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali, whether it is a sad scene of her brother’s last farewell or separation, or the helplessness and loneliness of Ashura or the stage of defending the truth in the court of the oppressor.

Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali (SA) continued to be steadfast in such a critical situation and in an environment of suffering where each human being’s footsteps are shaken. She fought courageously against tyrants and oppressors and played the best role in various situations depending on the occasion and the palace for the comfort of the children, in a kind and gentle tone. Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali (SA) is a woman of pure character who used to follow the biography of her father Hazrat Ali (AS) and her mother Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). To protect the lives of others, she risked her life.

She protected the life of her Imam Hazrat Ali ibn e Husain Zayn ul-‘Abidin (AS) and saved him from being killed by the damned Shimr. After the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), she led Husseini movement and protected the revolution. In such dangerous situations, she sought help just from Allah Almighty. During her journey from Karbala to Kufa and from Kufa to Syria, she revived the revolution of Karbala with her wise sermons and speeches in the court of the tyrants and the crowd. The eloquence and asceticism of sermons and speeches indicate her knowledge and perfection and also other personal qualities.

Hazrat Zainab (SA) made correct decisions in accordance with the time and place

In addition to her eloquence, one of the prominent features borrowed from the Prophet (PBUH) was that she made sound and correct decisions in accordance with the time and conditions of the place where to give impressive speeches with enthusiasm. She was a learned woman. She was second to none in piety and asceticism.

In the field of jihad, she was unparalleled. The reason is that after the battle of Karbala, she spent her whole life and did such jihad that even today the enemy is terrified of her name. In the same way, in charity for the sake of Allah, she was in the front line.

Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali (AS) referred to the practice of monotheism of Allah, which is to pay attention to Allah and to love only Him, and to love one’s children means outward love and kindness, not real love which is only special to Allah. Actually, those who live and thrive with the Panjtan, i.e. the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Hazrat Ali, Hazrat Fatima, Hazrat Hassan and Hazrat Hussain, it is as if Tawheed and knowledge of Allah are included in his flesh and blood. If it happens, then Tawheed is Tawheed and nothing else.

From her childhood, Hazrat Zainab loved her brother Imam Hussain

From her childhood, Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali loved her brother Imam Hussain very much which cannot be described. She always tried to be with her brother so that she would always see the face of Hussain (AS). This wonderful love, kindness and sincerity astonished Hazrat Fatima (AS). In this regard, the Holy Prophet told that she would go to Karbala with Hussain and she would share in the hardships and sorrows.

While Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali was in the cradle of infants, whenever her brother Hussain dropped out of her sight she would get restless and start crying, and when she could see the luminous face of Imam Hussain she would be happy. When she grew up, she used to visit the face of Imam Hussain (AS) before the prayer and after that she used to offer the prayer.

On this basis, when she got married to Abdullah Ibn e Ja’far Tayyar, she made it a condition that whenever she wanted, she could visit Imam Hussain (AS), go on a journey with him and Abdullah will not stop her from doing so.

Pious women of the Prophet’s family awakened the nation of Islam

According to writings of Sheikh Kashif Al-Ghatta in Al-Siyasat Al-Husseiniyya: If women of Infallibility and purity had not been gone together in the incident of Karbala, the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) would not have been effective and his blood would have been wasted unfairly.

Therefore, the Pious women of the Prophet’s family awakened the nation of Islam with its fiery sermons and broke the horror of the Umayyad government and prepared the ground for the revolution. The daughters of the holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and especially the sermons of Hazrat Syeda Zainab Kubra a.s had trembled the doors and walls of Umayyad Government.

Before the incident of Karbala, she worried about other women and children who were with her while she was conscious of the brutality and evil deeds of her enemy. After the incident of Karbala, it was evident from the circumstances of Syeda Zainab Bint e Ali that she continued to protect all the women, even Imam e Waqt Hazrat Zain ul Abidin (AS) and continued to undergo oppression and persecution.

This reveals the political wisdom and insight of Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali that she thinks of testing the companions before the flames of war begin. This is because before that Imam Hassan Mujtaba had been betrayed and soon Muslim ibn Ageel. Also, she was informed of the deception that occurred with Muslim ibn e Aqeel. Thus, she advised Imam Hussain (AS) to test the companions, lest they should be left alone in time.

Speeches of Hazrat Zainab Kubra in Karbala

Speeches of Hazrat Zainab Kubra in the field of Karbala are stated below.

Address to Umar Ibn e Saad

Hazrat Zainab (SA) wants to tell her enemy which person you are killing; how much oppression you are doing. You should know that he is my brother Hussain who is lord of the youth of the paradise. The sin of killing such a great being is so great that by killing him the heavens may fall to the ground with intense grief and the mountains may fall to pieces, so do not dye your hands in this unjust blood, do not deserve the wrath of Allah. By uttering these words, Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali (SA) started the second phase of the movement because she is the partner of Hussain. Imam Hussain (AS) completed his movement through sacrificing his life. Similarly, Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali (SA) started her movement for survival and glory after the incident of Karbala.

Supplication and speech in the presence of Allah

After the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the field of Karbala, she lifted her brother’s pure body in her hands and looked towards the sky and addressed the court of Allah as follows:

O my Allah! Accept our sacrifice.

These words show the greatness, patience, courage, bravery and fortitude of Hazrat Zainab (SA).

Likewise, this shows the great appreciation of Hazrat Zainab (SA) and her humility and submission in the presence of Allah, because at that time she was suffering so much misery and sorrow that only Allah can know.

Address to Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH)

In the field of Karbala, Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali (SA) addresses her grandfather Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) after begging and addressing in the presence of her Lord. She wants to explain to her enemy that we are the family of Prophet (PBUH), the children of Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) are the ones who repeat the Kalimah and send greetings and peace. You killed his son Hussain unfaily, ran horses over his pure body and left him on the hot sand of Karbala. You made the daughters of the Prophet captive. On the Day of Resurrection, how will you come before your Prophet? How will you drink from the pool of Kawthar? How do you get the recommendation of our ancestor? We complain about this unfair oppression of yours before Allah Almighty and His Prophet. Further, she says that Muhammad Mustafa is our grandfather; we are the daughters of Ali (AS) and Fatima Al-Zahra (SA). And Hazrat Hamz the Syed al-Shuhda is our uncle and we belong to a most pious family on whom you oppressed.

Hazrat Zainab Kubra narrates the greatness and misery of Imam Hussain (AS)

Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali expounded the virtues and sufferings of Imam Hussain i.e. it can be stated that in the field of Karbala, even the beasts began to weep. Therefore, from the field of Karbala, Bibi paved the way of the revolution and started the second phase of the Husseini movement which later removed the Umayyad government from power.

5. Address to his mother Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA)

It is narrated that Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali turned towards Madina and addressed her mother. She told about their suffering, their burnt tents, their bodies that were beaten with whips, and about Hussain who was drowning in blood and was martyred in Karbala and his body was trampled by horses.

Address to the companions of the Prophet

By addressing her grandfather’s companions, Hazrat Zainab Bint e Ali said:

“Woe is me! Woe to you! O companions of Muhammad Mustafa! Today my grandparent, the messenger of Allah has passed away. These are the offspring of the Prophet who are being sent as prisoners.”

The effect of this sermon was so great that even the soldiers of enemy started weeping and the animals of the desert, the fish of the river became restless and at that time most of the people saw themselves to be soaked.

7۔ Address to Imam Sajjad (AS)

Hazrat Zainab Kubra Bint e Ali (SA) consoled Imam Sajjad (AS) and said:

“Don’t panic! This is the covenant of Allah Almighty with your grandfather, Rasoolullah, ancestor Amjad Ali Ibn Abi Talib, your uncle and Baba Hussain which will be realized. And Allah has made a covenant with a group of people who are not acknowledged by the disobedient people of this land. The blood will mix with the pure bodies and bury them in the ground. This land will mark the grave of your father Syed Al-Shuhada in Karbala which will never end. The more the leaders of disbelief and the followers of misguidance try to eradicate it, the clearer and more salient it will become.”

This sermon of Hazrat Zainab Kubra Bint e Ali saved Imam Sajjad’s life and he saved himself. After the departure of the Yazid’s army, according to this sermon, Allah Almighty sent the person who buried Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions and Ansar and marked his grave, which today became a place of pilgrimage for millions of people.

Hazrat Zainab (SA) stated and described clearly the virtues and sufferings and the aims of the movement of Imam (AS). She exposed the conspiracies and deceptions of the Yazidis to the people and in the same way informed the people about their Islamophobia. By doing this, she humiliated and discredited these Yazidis everywhere.

