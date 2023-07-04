English
Palestinian President Calls For Imposing Sanctions on Israel

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas renewed his call on the international community to provide urgent international protection for the Palestinian people, impose sanctions on Israel and condemn the ongoing terrorist aggression against Jenin and its refugee camp.

Abbas made these remarks during a leadership meeting he chaired at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah to discuss the ongoing aggression against Jenin and its camp.

During the meeting, Abbas called on the general secretaries of all Palestinian factions for an emergency meeting to confront these dangers.

“I directed the government and its agencies to provide everything necessary to strengthen the steadfastness of our people in Jenin and the rest of the land of the State of Palestine,” Abbas said.

