UN: All nations should treat migrants with respect

SHAFAQNA- The UN emphasized the importance of treating immigrants with respect for their dignity, in response to an incident involving 84 migrants who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greece.

“From our standpoint, we simply want to make sure that all nations treat all migrants with respect for their dignity and for their safety,” said Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq at a briefing.

When asked whether Greece’s actions violated international law, Haq said that the UN’s Refugee Agency will deal with the issue.

On Sunday (02 July 2023), Greek naval forces pushed 84 irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters near Ayvacik. The Turkish Coast Guard’s Northern Aegean Group Command conducted a rescue operation, bringing the individuals ashore.

