English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN: All nations should treat migrants with respect

0
nations treat migrants with respect

SHAFAQNA- The UN emphasized the importance of treating immigrants with respect for their dignity, in response to an incident involving 84 migrants who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greece.

“From our standpoint, we simply want to make sure that all nations treat all migrants with respect for their dignity and for their safety,” said Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq at a briefing.

When asked whether Greece’s actions violated international law, Haq said that the UN’s Refugee Agency will deal with the issue.

On Sunday (02 July 2023), Greek naval forces pushed 84 irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters near Ayvacik. The Turkish Coast Guard’s Northern Aegean Group Command conducted a rescue operation, bringing the individuals ashore.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

At least 78 die as boat carrying migrants sinks near Greece

asadian

UN: Record 110 million people forcibly displaced worldwide

asadian

UNHCR & IOM call for a collaborative response to refugees & migrants throughout Americas

asadian

UN: Grain deal talks in deadlock

asadian

Italy: Christians & Muslims call for joint action to support migrants

asadian

Two dead, 232 rescued after migrants boat capsizes off Lebanon

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.