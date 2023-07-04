Newarab: Europe could breach Iran nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA- The European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will breach the accord for the first time, by refusing to lift sanctions on Tehran’s.

The original deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), included a series of so-called ‘sunset clauses’, entailing the lifting of sanctions by signatories on Tehran and its formal entities by 1 October.

The UK, France and Germany will likely keep sanctions on Tehran in place after this date, diplomatic sources told The Guardian, which all contravene the accord.

Such a move would effectively lead to an abandonment of the accord, as the US holds talks with Iran regarding controls on its nuclear technology.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com