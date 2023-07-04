Saudi Arabia executes five men convicted over deadly attack on Shias house of worship

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia executed five people in the Eastern Province convicted over their part in an attack on a Shias house of worship.

The men, four Saudis and an Egyptian national, were tried over the incident that took place in Al-Ahsa governorate and left five people dead and several others injured.

The Egyptian had been found guilty of targeting a house of worship, shooting at security guards, attempting to blow himself up, and belonging to a terrorist organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Three of the other four men were convicted of belonging to the organization and helping the Egyptian plan and execute the attack. The fourth was found guilty of belonging to the same terror group, failing to inform the authorities about the operation, and inciting another of the men to join the organization.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com