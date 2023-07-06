Increase in carpet exports from Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – The Union of Carpet Producers states that the carpet industry is flourishing with each passing day, and according to the union, they have exported nearly one million square meters of carpets in the past year. They anticipate an even higher volume of carpet exports in the current year.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the carpet industry is one of the traditional industries in Afghanistan, providing the economic foundation for thousands of families in the country.

Abdul Salam Javad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Taliban, says, “Our exports have been successful, and we plan to organize major exhibitions in Turkey, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, where our carpet sector will have an active presence in all three countries.”

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com