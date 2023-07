SHAFAQNA- Tens of thousands women and men march in Basra to denounce the abhorrent hate crime of burning the Quran in Sweden by extremists protected by Swedish government. According to IQ MidEast Update twitter account, demonstrators raising the Quran and flooding the streets despite scorching heat with temp exceeding 49 C (120 F).

