Türkiye & Egypt appoint ambassadors for first time in decade

SHAFAQNA- Egypt and Türkiye have appointed ambassadors to each others’ capital cities for the first time in ten years.

Amr Elhamamy will become Egypt’s Ambassador in Ankara while Salih Mutlu Sen will be appointed as Turkey’s Ambassador in Cairo, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Tuesday (04 July 2023).

Relations between Ankara and Cairo have been severely strained since 2013. Turkey refused to recognise Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as Egypt’s legitimate leader following a 2013 military coup that ousted his predecessor, Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president.

In February 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would not meet Sisi until Egypt’s political prisoners had been released. Human rights groups say Egypt holds 65,000 political prisoners.

Source: middleeasteye

