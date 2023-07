SHAFAQNA- Dozens of people were suffocated today after the Israeli targeted Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital in the city of Jenin.

He said the occupation soldiers deliberately fired tear gas canisters toward the families in the hospital yard, which led to the suffocation of many of them.

Dozens of families took refuge in the hospitals after they were forced by the soldiers last night to leave their homes in Jenin refugee camp.

Source: wafa

