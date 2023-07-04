Arab League condemns Israeli war crimes in Jenin

SHAFAQNA- General secretariat of the League of Arab States has condemned the Israeli army for the “use of excessive military force” against the people of Jenin in the northern part of the West Bank on Monday (03 July 2023).

The Arab League also denounced the use of “aviation, against unarmed people in cities, villages, and camps, as well as the attacks and terrorism perpetrated by settlers under the protection of the Israeli army.”

The Arab League held Israel “fully responsible for this aggression and these crimes as war crimes and violations of covenants, laws and resolutions of international legitimacy.” They said Israel’s actions undermined attempts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

It warned of “the consequences of this aggression and its extremely dangerous repercussions on security and stability in Palestine and the region.”

Source: ina

www.shafaqna.com