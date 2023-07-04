Raisi: Iran’s SCO membership to have historical benefits

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will have historical benefits.

Raisi made the remarks in an address to the 23rd SCO summit which is being held via video conference in India. The summit is to officially announce Iran’s membership in the SCO.

“Iran believes that [the SCO] is a growing organization with significant indicators and capacities and a privileged position, and the benefits of this official [accession] of Iran will be recorded in history,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the summit. The president expressed hope that Iran’s presence in the organization will provide a platform for achieving collective security and sustainable development, as well as unity between the countries.

Iran’s application to join the SCO as a full member was confirmed by member states of the bloc two years ago; and the technical process for accepting the membership bid was approved a year ago at the 22nd SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com