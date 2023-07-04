[Video] Iran’s flag raised at SCO headquarters

SHAFAQNA-The flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran was raised at the SCO headquarters alongside the flags of other countries in the organization at the 23rd Summit of Heads of State Members hosted by India in New Delhi.

Iran has become a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday.

Iran’s flag was hoisted in the SCO headquarters alongside the flags of other countries in the organization at the 23rd Summit of Heads of State Members, hosted by New Delhi on July 4, 2023.

The 23rd SCO summit kicked off on Tuesday through a video conference in India and the summit is due to approve and officially announce the membership of Iran and Belarus in the eight-member bloc which is comprised of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com