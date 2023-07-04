Israel bulldozers ‘plough’ streets & destroy infrastructure in Jenin

SHAFAQNA-Residents of the Jenin refugee camp have been left stunned by the sheer extent of the destruction left in the wake of the Israeli raid which struck the occupied West Bank neighbourhood in the past few days.

Muhammad Abu Talal, a resident of the camp, told Middle East Eye said that Israeli bulldozers levelled most of the streets surrounding the camp from the moment they first stormed it on Monday morning.

Piles of rubble were left mounted around the edges of the roads after the bulldozers were finished, in addition to the destruction of the camp’s infrastructure, with water and electricity networks left ruined.

“Most of our homes were cut off from electricity at the beginning of the invasion, and we saw many water pipes exploded from under the streets, which were bulldozed and destroyed,” he added.

A number of witnesses to the Israeli raid, which has left 10 Palestinians dead, said it brought back memories of 2002’s Operation Defensive Shield, the massive Israeli operation targeting Palestinian groups in the West Bank that saw hundreds killed, including in Jenin.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com