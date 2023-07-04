English
UN to meet on Quran burning incident in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an urgent session on the Quran burning incident in Sweden.

The debate on the rise of religious hatred will likely take place later this week, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based UN council told a press briefing on Tuesday.

The desecration of the Quran took place outside the Swedish capital Stockholm’s main mosque last week and was carried out by a man during a protest authorised by the police.

Officials from numerous countries, including many in the Middle East, have reacted to the incident, calling on Stockholm to step up measures against religious hate.

Source: Al Jazeera 

