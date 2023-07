The campaign’s organizers said that despite their requests to reopen the nation’s schools and universities during the past two years, no action has been taken.

“The campaign for Afghan girls’ education in Afghanistan has been launched as a national initiative, and this campaign will continue until the doors of schools and universities are opened for girls,” said Fazl Hadi Wazeen, a religious cleric.

“This campaign’s goal is to ensure the rights of students above the sixth grade and female students in public and private universities,” said Abeda Majidi, a university lecturer.

The country’s schools for female students above the sixth grade have been closed for more than 650 days.