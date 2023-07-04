Aid groups expresse concern at Jenin medical access restrictions

SHAFAQNA- Aid groups have expressed serious concern at the restrictions placed on medical access for seriously wounded people in Jenin.

“We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and air strikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp,” Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told a briefing on Tuesday.

She said three minors were among the victims. At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded since early on Monday, when hundreds of soldiers, backed by air raids, stormed the camp in Israel’s largest offensive on Jenin in more than 20 years.

World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said “first responders have been prevented from entering the [Jenin] refugee camp, including to reach persons who have been critically injured” due to restrictions put in place by Israeli forces.

The camp is home to more than 20,000 Palestinians who are descendants of people dispossessed of their land and homes when the state of Israel was created in 1948.

Jovana Arsenijevic, operations coordinator for Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) in Jenin, told Al Jazeera her team’s access on Monday had been limited due to bulldozers destroying roads leading to the camp, making it nearly impossible for ambulances to reach patients.

Mai al-Kaila, the Palestinian health minister, told Al Jazeera the humanitarian situation in Jenin was dire.

“Hospitals are crowded with injured and some healthcare staff are not able to reach the hospital where they should work,” she said.