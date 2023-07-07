English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedImam AliInterviewsOther NewsShia StudiesWho are the Shia?

Author: Imam Ali (AS) Wrote First “Charter of International Law Using the Quran”

0
Imam Ali international law

SHAFAQNA- “Some authors consider Imam Ali (A.S) to be the founder of international relations and the first person who wrote the Charter of International Law using the verses of the Holy Quran,” a researcher and commentator of Nahjul-Balagha said.

In an interview with Shafaqna, Dr Ismail Mansouri Larijani, Director of Alawi Wisdom Institute and author of books about Amir Al-Mominin (AS) such as “Alawi Wisdom”, “Alawi Rulership”, “Translation and Commentary of Nahjul-Balagha” stated: “Imam Ali (AS) advises that people are of two classes; either they are your religious brother or your fellowman (that is, they are the same as you in humanity), and in both cases you must observe fairness.

There have been cases in history where people from other religions requested to meet the Imam (AS), and the Imam gave them time and used their ideas and plans for governance. Imam Ali (AS) also advised Malik Ashtar not to limit himself in using the experiences of others and to use the controversy and criticism of scholars and intellectuals.”

Imam Ali international law
Dr. Ismail Mansouri Larijani

He added: “Imam (AS) used to meet directly with the delegations that came from other countries and asked them about their state management, civil, economic and cultural system, and therefore he highly recommended the foundation of foreign relations and international law. Some authors consider Imam Ali (AS) to be the founder of international relations. The first person who wrote the Charter of International Law using the verses of the Holy Quran was Imam Ali (AS). In the International Relations Charter of Imam Ali (AS), national interests, political behavior, and religious and moral considerations are important, respectively.

Greatest advice of Imam Ali (AS) is to be servant of Allah (SWT) and work for God

The researcher and commentator of Nahjul-Balagha said: “The political life of Imam Ali (AS) is based on the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and he tried to implement what the Prophet defined as political behavior. During the period of his caliphate, Imam Ali (AS) also mentioned some things that are considered as the political influence of Amir Al-Mu’minin (AS).

He believes that a person becomes a true servant of people when he becomes “Abdullah”. “Abdullah” in the sense that servitude will emerge in him and divine attributes will manifest in him and he will become “God’s guardian”. When he became the guardian of Allah (SWT), the spirit of service will be found in him and he will become the servant of the people.

He added: “Imam Ali (AS) advises the governors, and even the officials after him, to become a “servant of God” as much as you can; When your behavior, actions and expression become God’s image and people see God manifested in you, they will obey you. Therefore, the root of service in the Alawi way of life is different from democratic systems, which take people’s votes in any way and then introduce themselves as people’s servants and work as they please.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Read more from Shafaqna:

Author: Justice-loving thought of Imam Ali (AS) is “derived from the Holy Quran”

Related posts

Hadith Graph: “Take wise points from wherever they may be…”

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Whoever places himself as a leader of the people should commence…”

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Every countable thing is to pass away and every expected thing must come about”

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Contentment is wealth that does not diminish”

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Do not feel ashamed for giving little …”

asadian

Hadith Graph: “Chastity is the adornment of destitution while gratefulness …”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.