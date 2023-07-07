Author: Imam Ali (AS) Wrote First “Charter of International Law Using the Quran”

SHAFAQNA- “Some authors consider Imam Ali (A.S) to be the founder of international relations and the first person who wrote the Charter of International Law using the verses of the Holy Quran,” a researcher and commentator of Nahjul-Balagha said.

In an interview with Shafaqna, Dr Ismail Mansouri Larijani, Director of Alawi Wisdom Institute and author of books about Amir Al-Mominin (AS) such as “Alawi Wisdom”, “Alawi Rulership”, “Translation and Commentary of Nahjul-Balagha” stated: “Imam Ali (AS) advises that people are of two classes; either they are your religious brother or your fellowman (that is, they are the same as you in humanity), and in both cases you must observe fairness.

There have been cases in history where people from other religions requested to meet the Imam (AS), and the Imam gave them time and used their ideas and plans for governance. Imam Ali (AS) also advised Malik Ashtar not to limit himself in using the experiences of others and to use the controversy and criticism of scholars and intellectuals.”

He added: “Imam (AS) used to meet directly with the delegations that came from other countries and asked them about their state management, civil, economic and cultural system, and therefore he highly recommended the foundation of foreign relations and international law. Some authors consider Imam Ali (AS) to be the founder of international relations. The first person who wrote the Charter of International Law using the verses of the Holy Quran was Imam Ali (AS). In the International Relations Charter of Imam Ali (AS), national interests, political behavior, and religious and moral considerations are important, respectively.

Greatest advice of Imam Ali (AS) is to be servant of Allah (SWT) and work for God

The researcher and commentator of Nahjul-Balagha said: “The political life of Imam Ali (AS) is based on the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and he tried to implement what the Prophet defined as political behavior. During the period of his caliphate, Imam Ali (AS) also mentioned some things that are considered as the political influence of Amir Al-Mu’minin (AS).

He believes that a person becomes a true servant of people when he becomes “Abdullah”. “Abdullah” in the sense that servitude will emerge in him and divine attributes will manifest in him and he will become “God’s guardian”. When he became the guardian of Allah (SWT), the spirit of service will be found in him and he will become the servant of the people.

He added: “Imam Ali (AS) advises the governors, and even the officials after him, to become a “servant of God” as much as you can; When your behavior, actions and expression become God’s image and people see God manifested in you, they will obey you. Therefore, the root of service in the Alawi way of life is different from democratic systems, which take people’s votes in any way and then introduce themselves as people’s servants and work as they please.”

