English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran’s FM & Borrell discuss latest international & regional developments

0
Iran's FM & Borrell discuss

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said Iran and the European Union (EU) have recently held constructive talks. Amirabdollahian and EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell held a phone conversation on Tuesday (04 July 2023).

The Iranian Foreign Minister described the recent talks with the EU as constructive. Amirabdollahian and Borrell discussed the latest international and regional developments, as well as relations between Europe and Iran.

Amirabdollahian emphasized the need for Europe to effectively confront different forms of Islamophobia and strongly condemned the insulting move done in Sweden against Islamic sanctities and the Holy Quran. He said that it was a blatant affront to the feelings of Muslims in throughout the world.

Amirabdollahian called the role of the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief and his Deputy Enrique Mora constructive, and said: “The new European Union’s Envoy in the region, who was previously the foreign minister of Italy, has constructive relations with us and we hope that he will assist the process of positive engagement between Iran and Europe.”

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU’s Borrell: Very important events related to Ukraine to be revealed soon

asadian

Iran calls for OIC emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran welcomes proposal by UN’s Chief to convene eight-country regional forum

asadian

Iran’s FM calls for establishing mechanism for dialogue & cooperation among Persian Gulf countries

asadian

Iran’s FM & Kuwaiti PM review bilateral relations

asadian

Iran’s FM & UAE’s President discuss initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.