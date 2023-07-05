Iran’s FM & Borrell discuss latest international & regional developments

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said Iran and the European Union (EU) have recently held constructive talks. Amirabdollahian and EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell held a phone conversation on Tuesday (04 July 2023).

The Iranian Foreign Minister described the recent talks with the EU as constructive. Amirabdollahian and Borrell discussed the latest international and regional developments, as well as relations between Europe and Iran.

Amirabdollahian emphasized the need for Europe to effectively confront different forms of Islamophobia and strongly condemned the insulting move done in Sweden against Islamic sanctities and the Holy Quran. He said that it was a blatant affront to the feelings of Muslims in throughout the world.

Amirabdollahian called the role of the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief and his Deputy Enrique Mora constructive, and said: “The new European Union’s Envoy in the region, who was previously the foreign minister of Italy, has constructive relations with us and we hope that he will assist the process of positive engagement between Iran and Europe.”

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com