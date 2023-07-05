Israel strikes Gaza as Jenin raid ends

SHAFAQNA- Israel said it had concluded its incursion into the Jenin refugee camp and its fighter jets struck targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says it has withdrawn from the Palestinian city of Jenin after launching one of its biggest assaults on the occupied West Bank in decades.

The two-day raid killed at least 12 Palestinians in Jenin and one in Ramallah, with dozens more wounded.

Meanwhile, Israel launched air attacks on Gaza after rockets were fired from the besieged strip overnight in response to the Jenin operation.

Thousands of Palestinians across the occupied West Bank celebrated the army’s withdrawal though many said a large Israeli force was still present.

Source: aljazeera

