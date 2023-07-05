English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Israel strikes Gaza as Jenin raid ends

0
Israel strikes Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israel said it had concluded its incursion into the Jenin refugee camp and its fighter jets struck targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says it has withdrawn from the Palestinian city of Jenin after launching one of its biggest assaults on the occupied West Bank in decades.

The two-day raid killed at least 12 Palestinians in Jenin and one in Ramallah, with dozens more wounded.
Meanwhile, Israel launched air attacks on Gaza after rockets were fired from the besieged strip overnight in response to the Jenin operation.

Thousands of Palestinians across the occupied West Bank celebrated the army’s withdrawal though many said a large Israeli force was still present.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Occupied West Bank: Aid groups express concern at Jenin medical access restrictions

asadian

Israel bulldozers ‘plough’ streets & destroy infrastructure in Jenin

asadian

Occupied West Bank: Israel’s Jenin attack sparks condemnation

asadian

Israeli Deadly Raid on Jenin Camp [Videos & Photos]

asadian

Rights group: 80% of Gaza children suffer psychological distress

asadian

UN condemns Israeli use of ‘advanced military weaponry’ in Jenin refugee camp

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.