80% of homes in Jenin damaged after Israel’s attack

SHAFAQNA-Almost 80% of houses in the Jenin refugee camp were either destroyed, damaged or burnt, according to the city’s deputy governor.

Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Jenin early today, concluding their largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the offensive, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Israeli raid, which started on Monday, left a trail of destruction across the occupied West Bank city.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com