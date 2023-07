SHAFAQNA-In its annual report, Ofpra, the French asylum office, reported Monday that 56,276 people received protection from France as asylum seekers in 2022, bringing the total number of officially-recognised asylum seekers to 547,102.

Some 131,000 people applied for asylum in 2022, which is about the level of requests that existed before the Covid pandemic, according to Ofpra Director General Julien Boucher.

Source: rfi.fr

