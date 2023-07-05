English
Oman to create new economic city with two free zones

SHAFAQNA- Oman will create a new economic city and two economic free zones, as boost its economy. Oman’s Sultan Haitham issued two royal decrees establishing the Khazaen Economic City in the Governorate of South Al-Batina, while the second decree stipulated the establishment of two free zones within the Khazaen Economic City, Oman News Agency said on Monday (03 July 2023). The Khazaen Economic City will be supervised by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, it said.

