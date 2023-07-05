English
Swedish Christian Council condemns Quran burning in Stockholm

Swedish Christian Council

SHAFAQNA-Swedish Christian Council condemned Quran burning in Stockholm.

Soon after the incident, the Presidium of the Swedish Christian Council (SKR) published a statement condemning the gesture.

“As Christian Churches, we defend the right of every person to practice their faith regardless of religion”, – reads the text. “The burning of the Quran is a deliberate violation of the Muslim faith and identity, but we see it also as an attack on all of us people of faith. Therefore, we want to express our solidarity with Muslim believers in our country”.

The SKT’s Presidium composed of Cardinal Anders Arborelius, the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Stockholm; Rev. Martin Modéus, Archbishop of the Church the Lutheran of Sweden, Lasse Svensson, leader of the Equmeniakyrkan (Lutheran movements); the Archbishop of the Syrian Orthodox Church, Benjamin Dioscoros Atas, and Ms Sofia Camnerin, the SKT’s General Secretary .

Source: vaticannews

www.shafaqna.com

