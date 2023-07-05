Palestinian Christian Leader: All those remaining silent regarding Israel crimes in Jenin are responsible

SHAFAQNA-The Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia, Atallah Hanna, questioned: “Where do those who allegedly call for human rights stand regarding the occupation’s crimes in Jenin? All those remaining silent are responsible.”

He said in a statement given to Al Mayadeen that “the people of Jenin sent a message in the name of us all, which conveys that we will stand upright and remain steadfast to our just cause.”

“Our churches, monasteries, and schools are open to the Palestinians that have lost their homes in Jenin and its camp,” he added.

Archbishop Hanna also pointed out on Tuesday that what happened in Jenin exposes the savagery of the Israeli occupation, adding that it is unfortunate that the world is watching the aggression against Jenin without lifting a finger.

He indicated that the spilled blood of the martyrs shall result in the defeat of the Israeli occupation, expressing full support to the people of Jenin.

He also expressed that the continuous aggression of the Israeli occupation on the city and camp of Jenin is a horrific crime against humanity and clear proof of the savagery and brutality of the occupation.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com