OIC calls for art & media productions to combat Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on public and private media in Member States to direct their cinematic, television, radio, journalistic and social media to present products to combat Islamophobia and insults against religious symbols.

The call came in the statement delivered by the Director of the OIC Information Department, Mr. Wajdi Ali Sindi, at the emergency meeting of OIC States Broadcasting Union (OSBU) to discuss a mechanism for confronting desecration of religious sanctities in the media following the incident of burning a copy of the Holy Qur’an in the Swedish capital. The meeting was held virtually, today July 5, 2023. Mr. Sindi indicated that the Final Communique of the OIC Emergency open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee, regarding the incident, held on July 2, 2023 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, included 26 items that constituted a road map and an integrated plan to address the recurrence of such incidents and insulting sacred religious symbols.

Source: oic-oci.org

www.shafaqna.com

