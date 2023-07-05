English
French Muslims are subject to particular stigmatization for decades

SHAFAQNA- French Muslims are subject to particular stigmatization for decades, according to Francois Burgat, the research head at the French National Center for Scientific Research.

“There are two burning sides in France: those who set fire to public goods these days, such as buses and schools, and those who for decades have been setting fire to the political space. They are both condemnable.”

He said the problem stems from religious rivalry between Muslim and Christian dogmas. “In my opinion, Muslims are mistreated in France mainly because they are the descendants of the colonized populations,” he said.

“The fourth generation of those descendants have finally the capacity to strongly claim their citizen rights and express the will to take part in making history of France’s relations with their ancestors’ countries,” he said.

The expert further said that French citizens of non-Muslim African origins are being excluded in the same way.

Source: Anadolu Agency

