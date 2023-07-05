English
Iran calls on NAM states to support multilateralism

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called on Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states to support multilateralism across the globel stronger than ever.

He made the remarks at a NAM foreign ministerial meeting in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku on Wednesday.

The Iranoanpp foreign minister called on NAM countries to show their opposition to instrumental uses of the international organizations.

The settlement of regional problems is only possible through the cooperation of regional countries, Amirabdollahian said, noting that Iran counts on regional cooperation in dealing with the phenomenon of dust storms.

He called on all the countries affected by the dust storms and other world countries to attend an international conference on  fighting this challenge which is due to be held in Tehran soon in accordance with a UN General Assembly resolution.

Condemning the Zionist crimes against innocent Palestinians in Jenin, the foreign minister urged the international community to show a strong, immediate reaction to these brutalities.

Amirabdollahian stressed the need to put an immediate end to the military attacks of the fake regime of Israel in the region, including in Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine.

