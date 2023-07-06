Iran & Saudi Arabia explore oil and gas cooperation

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman have met on the sidelines of the Vienna OPEC conference to discuss the possibility of joint investments in the oil and gas industry.

The two ministers held intense discussions on Wednesday, the first day of the 8th International Seminar of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna.

They exchanged views regarding the current state and future of the global crude oil market and the outlook for oil prices, IRNA reported.

Owji and Bin Salman also discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including exploring the possibility of joint investments in the oil and gas sector, as well as development of shared fields.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com