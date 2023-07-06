Lebanese priest emphasizes respect for religious sanctities

SHAFAQNA-A senior Lebanese priest emphasized the need for respecting religious sanctities of nations.

Speaking to IQNA, Yusuf Munis condemned the recent Quran desecration in Sweden and said insulting religious sanctities is not acceptable.

He said offending the symbols is insulting the nations that revere those symbols.

Symbols are part of our existence and give it a meaning and we give them meanings as well, he added.

Asked about the need for laws against desecration of religious sanctities, he said that should not be pursued.

The real law is ethics, values, human education and respecting and accepting others, Munis stated.

He argued that if the educational, ethical, ideological and behavioral foundations are not properly laid in family, school, university and elsewhere, passing new laws would not be the solution.

Source: IQNA

