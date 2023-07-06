English
Palestinian homes used as Israeli military bases in Jenin

Israeli military bases in Jenin

SHAFAQNA-Israeli soldiers used many homes inside the Jenin camp as military bases and caused heavy damage to furniture and belongings.

The inside of Bassem Tahayneh’s home in the Jenin refugee camp appears as though a tornado had blown through it.

The ceiling-high closets inside his daughter’s bedroom were brought down face-first on top of the beds; his four TV screens were pulled off the walls and smashed; the tiles on the floors were ripped off, and wires connecting the house to the power grid were cut.

Source: aljazeera

