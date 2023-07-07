English
[Video] Eid al-Ghadir carries “global guidance for humanity

SHAFAQNA- “Eid al-Ghadir is about every place, every time, every generation and every people. Eid al-Ghadir carries a global guidance for humanity,” Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi expressed on the Eve of Eid Al-Ghadir 2023 in a message released from Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, USA.

“Eid al-Ghadir is about every place, every time, every generation and every people. Eid al-Ghadir carries a global guidance for humanity. In 21st century, which we see that our world is suffering from spiritual sickness and moral disease, we need a global message of a leadership of love, leadership of understanding, leadership of truth and justice, leadership of friendship and brotherhood, leadership of caring about true human rights,” Imam Elahi said.

Here is the video of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi’s message on the Eve of Eid Al-Ghadir.

