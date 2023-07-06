OIC welcomed Iraq’s call to hold an emergency session over Quran burning in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Iraq’s call to hold the emergency meeting over Quran burning in Sweden.

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that

“The Swedish Minister informed the foreign minister that there is a high-level coordination with the Swedish police to start an investigation into this incident.”

Al-Sahaf added that “Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein informed his Swedish counterpart that these acts cannot fall within the so-called freedom of expression and demonstration and these freedoms cannot be based on provoking the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.

“The minister also stressed that these actions revive the environment of hatred, violence and extremism and represent a threat to peaceful and societal coexistence around the world,”he added.

He pointed out that” the Foreign Minister asked the organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold an emergency high-level meeting hosted by Baghdad in this regard to discuss the measures envisaged in such incidents and to develop the most important possible ways to reduce their recurrence, “noting that”the members of the organization and the secretariat welcomed Iraq’s invitation to host this emergency meeting.

Source:Iraqi News Agency (INA)