SICM Mahfil Ali : Celebrating the event of Eid Al Ghadeer [Video]

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented: Celebrating the event of Eid Al Ghadeer.

EVENT DETAILS

7:30pm Dinner

8:10pm Du’a Kumayl & Surah Yaseen

8:45pm Qasida

8:50pm Main talk by Shaykh Afzal Merali on “Ghadīr Literature: ‘Al-Ghadīr’ Book by Allama Amīnī as a Sample“

9:30pm Prayers

In this lecture, the background of Ghadīr-related Islamic literature will be explored. The discussion will focus primarily on ‘Al Ghadīr fī al-Kitāb wa al-Sunna wa al-Adab’ by ‘Allama Amīnī, in terms of its thesis statement, methodology and impact in Islamic academia.

SPEAKER

Afzal Merali is a graduate from the hawza seminaries of Lebanon and Qom, where he has studied for two decades. In the level of bahth kharij, he specialised in Islamic jurisprudence and its principles. He also has an MA in Qur’anic sciences and tafsir from Alul Bayt University and a second MA in Islamic Studies from Middlesex University.

His interests include Qur’anic exegesis, Islamic history, jurisprudence and philosophy. His research also focuses on the ‘tabligh engineering, with topics such as “Muslim Minorities: The Ideal Community Centre”, “Manifestations of Modern Islamic Reformation in the West: British Shia Seminarians as a Prototype”, and “Necessary Skills for a Contemporary Muballigh”.

Afzal Merali speaks eight languages and has worked in the media for six years and teaches various subjects in the Hawza including evidence-based jurisprudence and Qur’anic exegesis. He is the Manager of the Islamic Education Department of WF, where he oversees internal tabligh within the Khoja and English-speaking world, digital tabligh, research work, translations and publications.

