Belarusian President slams attacks against Muslims in EU

SHAFAQNA- Belarusian President called the attacks against Muslims idiotic and stupid. “Why do this? Even more so they do under the actual protection of the authorities. What, the Swedish authorities could not stop it? They could. But they said it was legal.

They are creating problems out of the blue and these problems could be the reason for a future civil war,” he said.

A civil war in the European Union is possible, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists in Minsk on 6 July, BelTA has learned.

The head of state was asked whether such a development is possible, taking into account the growing confrontation between indigenous Europeans and immigrants from other countries, including Muslim ones, the burning of a Quran in Sweden, the riots in France, growing negative sentiments towards European bureaucrats in Germany.

