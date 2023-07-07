English
Guterres: “I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians including acts of terror”

Two-state solution

SHAFAQNA- “Restoring the hope of the Palestinian people in a meaningful political process, leading to a two-state solution and the end of the occupation, is an essential contribution by Israel to its own security,” the UN’s Secretary General, António Guterres said.

Guterres said he understood Israel’s concerns about its security. “But escalation is not the answer,” he said. “It simply bolsters radicalisation and leads to a deepening cycle of violence and bloodshed.

The UN’s secretary general, António Guterres, clearly angered by the impact of the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp, said it had left more than 100 civilians injured, forced thousands to flee, damaged schools and hospitals and disrupted water and electricity networks.

He also criticised Israel for preventing injured people from receiving medical care and humanitarian workers from reaching those in need.

“I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians including acts of terror,” Guterres said on Thursday (06 July 2023).

